Matt Hardy is ‘So Happy’ For Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return

Matt Hardy is happy to see Bray Wyatt back in WWE, and he recently weighed in on Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. Hardy teamed with Wyatt for a bit during their time together in WWE, and on the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star shared his thoughts on the topic. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Wyatt’s WWE return: “I’m so happy for him. He loves wrestling, but it was one of those things towards the end, he was burned out in many ways and he was frustrated with a lot of Vince’s decisions I think, and to see him back, and doing what he does best, and doing it passionately, I love it.”

On Wyatt’s return appearance: “I thought the reintroduction was amazing. I love how you have all these characters from the, you know, Firefly Fun House and now they’re real. They’re in real life and they show up in different parts of the arena. It was just done in such a, such a cinematic, such a theatrical way. I loved the presentation. I loved the reaction it got, and the fact that he came out with the lantern, a nice callback to old-school Bray, and then blew it out, I love that. I love that so much and the concept of the Wyatt6, there were like these six individuals that are kind of like, all within his mind, but they are all somehow, real now. I like the possibilities behind this.”