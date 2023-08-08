Matt Hardy Talks Hardcore Versus Cagematch, Says You Want To Get Creative With Both

Speaking on an exclusive episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler shared his thoughts on the similar opportunities offered by various types of wrestling matches (via Fightful). Hardy explained that whether in a hardcore rules or a steel cage match, a wrestler has a chance to explore new territory and enact more creative elements. You can find a highlight from Hardy on the topic below.

On the parallels between the two match types: “I think they’re both very similar to put together. I think having different weapons allows you to do things. I think being in a cage. I don’t feel like that’s these constricting terms. I think there’s a lot of things you can do with the cage, you can get creative, and it allows you to be on the ropes and do things off there. I think you can use the cage as a weapon in many, many ways. So I don’t think either one of those is ultra-challenging. I think they both allow a lot of different creative ideas. I think you can use both of those in really interesting ways. I think you can tell good stories [with] them. I just think you don’t want to be lazy. You want to be creative and really think out of the box in those matches.”