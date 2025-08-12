Matt Hardy On The Hardys vs. Team 3D At TNA Bound For Glory: ‘It Is Going To Exceed Expectations’

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the upcoming match between The Hardys and Team 3D at TNA’s Bound For Glory and how he thinks the match will exceed expectations. You can check out some highlights below:

On the reactions: “The casual fan, the general fan, they’re super excited about it, and I don’t even think they are delving too deep into the issues that could prohibit this match from being what it was in 2000. Now, the die-hard audience, the internet audience, the IWC, there’s some people there that are going to question, understandably so. This match is probably deserving of those questions. It’s going to be a really interesting night, because I think the majority of the audience are expecting The Hardys to carry the load, and The Hardys will happily carry the load. Bubba’s still in a good place, and D-Von is in good health, health-wise, but he is, more than anything else, the most interesting aspect of the match about how he is going to be because he has been regularly training. He’s been doing everything he can to be prepared for it. And I think when it’s all said and done when you put the minds of myself and Jeff and those guys together, we’re going to put together something smart that’s going to be extremely memorable. And I will say this, I will go on record saying this: I think it is going to exceed expectations at Bound For Glory.”

On taking the honor of being in D-Von Dudley’s final match: “Absolutely, especially these guys. They are one of the greatest tag teams of all time. They are one of our greatest rivals of all time. Without The Dudleys, The Hardys aren’t who they are right now. Without The Dudleys, without Edge and Christian, The Hardys aren’t who they are right now… These are two teams that were pivotal in our build and our nascency to the top, in establishing us as two performers that the fans gave a shit about.”