Matt Hardy Says The Hardys vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage In AEW Is ‘A Long Ways Away’

Matt Hardy believes that there will eventually be a match between the Hardys and Adam Copeland & Christian Cage in AEW, but not any time soon. Copeland made his AEW debut at WrestleDream, and that has led to speculation of a match between the two teams that were perennial rivals during their times in WWE. Matt weighed in on the matter on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On a tag match between the four men: “We’re a long ways away. You have to remember Edge is such a huge deal on his own. I still think that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage still have a lot of stuff to do on their own.”

On the potential for such a match: “We’re not going to do the 1999 No Mercy ladder match whenever we do have this match. I think we can still have a great match. We can still go out. We can have a killer match. It can be super entertaining and it’s going to be fun,” he said. “I think we can still do it on a level high enough.”

On the inevitable match being a potential retirement bout for him: “Those are the two guys I would love to have my last match with because we started with them, and I could see it ending with them. It’s an overwhelming thing, and it’s a big deal, and it would be a great way to go out.”