Various News: Matt Hardy Heading to India For Media Tour, PAC Is Prepared To Win The Dragon Gate Championship Tomorrow, Paul Heyman Teases Future Client
– PAC is all set to face Masato Yoshino for The Dream Gate Championship tomorrow at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo tomorrow…
BANISHED from wrestling for a year!
TOMORROW I BECOME DRAGONGATE CHAMPION.
How do ya ROTTEN SWINES like me now?!?!
Watch LIVE only on the Dragongate Network.https://t.co/oBH1qtWJL8
— KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) December 3, 2018
– Matt Hardy is on his way to India to do a media tour for WWE…
INDIA… I’M COMING! pic.twitter.com/z68lBDoUFX
— #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 3, 2018
– Paul Heyman posted the following on Twitter…
If ur looking just a couple of yrs into the future, the next big bidding war between @WWE and @UFC will take place over the services of @GSteveson, the undefeated #UofM wrestler who, as a freshman, brought renewed interest to college like no one since ….https://t.co/QUk1IP5WoK
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 3, 2018