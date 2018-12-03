Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Hardy Heading to India For Media Tour, PAC Is Prepared To Win The Dragon Gate Championship Tomorrow, Paul Heyman Teases Future Client

December 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
PAC Neville

– PAC is all set to face Masato Yoshino for The Dream Gate Championship tomorrow at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo tomorrow…

– Matt Hardy is on his way to India to do a media tour for WWE…

– Paul Heyman posted the following on Twitter…

