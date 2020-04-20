wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Helps Man Propose to Girlfriend While Watching AEW Dynamite
Matt Hardy lent a helping hand to an AEW fan seeking to propose to his girlfriend by way of a video cut into an episode of Dynamite. The AEW star shared a clip of a man named Mike, who asked for his help in proposing to his girlfriend Dusti.
As you can see in the video, the two are watching Dynamite when a Hardy video appears which starts off as sounding like a promo against Chris Jericho. It references Cody and Dusty Rhodes, using that as the in to direct his attention to Dusti and Mike. He asks if Dusti accepts Mike’s proposal and Mike proceeds to propose, which she says yes to:
This is Mike (@ShaffeTrain) & Dusti (@DustiKempf), who are both big @AEWrestling fans & watch @AEWonTNT religiously weekly.
Dusti assumed they were just watching #AEWDynamite like normal, but Mike had me help him to propose to her. This was MAGNIFICENT! pic.twitter.com/ulSRlt58a3
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 20, 2020
