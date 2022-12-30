Matt Hardy Hopeful That Jeff Hardy Will Make AEW Return

Matt Hardy recently weighed in on Jeff Hardy’s likelihood of returning to AEW. As previously reported, AEW suspended Jeff indefinitely in July after he was arrested for a DUI, noting that “he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.” Hardy’s case is currently making its way through the legal system with a hearing set for mid-January.

Matt touched on his brothers situation on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. He noted that he’s hopeful that Jeff can turn things around, noting, “Maybe he comes back, maybe he doesn’t.”

“Just very unfortunate, things that happened with Jeff,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “Hopefully it is something that is, he is going to make into a positive and he’s going to turn everything around in his life and he can come back and be better and we’ll see. I don’t know. I don’t know. Maybe he comes back, maybe he doesn’t. But, you know, we were scheduled to do all kinds of things during that summer.”