wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Hopeful That Jeff Hardy Will Make AEW Return
Matt Hardy recently weighed in on Jeff Hardy’s likelihood of returning to AEW. As previously reported, AEW suspended Jeff indefinitely in July after he was arrested for a DUI, noting that “he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.” Hardy’s case is currently making its way through the legal system with a hearing set for mid-January.
Matt touched on his brothers situation on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. He noted that he’s hopeful that Jeff can turn things around, noting, “Maybe he comes back, maybe he doesn’t.”
“Just very unfortunate, things that happened with Jeff,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “Hopefully it is something that is, he is going to make into a positive and he’s going to turn everything around in his life and he can come back and be better and we’ll see. I don’t know. I don’t know. Maybe he comes back, maybe he doesn’t. But, you know, we were scheduled to do all kinds of things during that summer.”
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts for Racist and Disrespectful Behavior
- Kevin Owens Says He Was Told Steve Austin’s Return Match Couldn’t Have Been Anyone But Him
- Sting Has A Plan For His Last Match, Says He Won’t Do Singles Matches Anymore
- CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite