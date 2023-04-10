Matt Hardy Hopes To See Jeff Return to AEW After Surgery Recovery

Jeff Hardy has been away from AEW since June due to his DUI and now surgery, and Matt hopes to see him return when he can. Hardy entered a plea of no contest in his DUI case in February and has been out of action due to eye surgery. Matt spoke about his brother in a video posted by Isiah Kennedy in which he expresses his hope that Jeff can return once he’s recovered from surgery.

“Jeff just had some eye surgery,” Matt said (per Fightful). “His eyes were just a little off-set, it’s just probably from wear and tear and beating his body up. They had to work on some ligaments and tendons in one of his eyes. So they corrected that [with] surgery and they said probably in five, six weeks, he should be okay.”

Matt added, “So I’m hoping after that, now that he’s kind of putting this whole situation behind him, that we’ll see him back around soon. I’m hoping so, man. You guys keep your fingers crossed. Maybe six, eight weeks from now, hopefully we can see some Jeff Hardy on AEW.”

Jeff was suspended indefinitely without pay following his DUI arrest last summer, and Tony Khan said that he “can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.”