Matt Hardy Hopes The Hardys Have More Matches With The Young Bucks

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Fightful), Matt Hardy spoke about he and his brother Jeff wrestling the Young Bucks last Wednesday and how he wants more matches between the two teams.

He said: “Any time we hook up with the Bucks, I feel like we have really good chemistry, we make magic happen. We have quality matches and I feel very good about tonight, excited for it. I know I said I definitely had another match with the Bucks left, but I think we have many, many matches with the Bucks left. I think there is still plenty of meat on the bone as far as a Hardys-Young Bucks conflict going forward. I think there is a point where we could get to a Hardys/Young Bucks ladder match, I would love to do that.“