Matt Hardy Taken To Hospital After AEW All Out Match, Reby Hardy Upset

PWInsider reports that Matt Hardy was taken to a local hospital tonight after his match at AEW All Out. Hardy took a big bump during his match against Sammy Guevara where he took a spear from Guevara off a lift, through a table (though they overshot the table a bit and landed partially right on the concrete). The match was stopped shortly after the bump, but then ended up resuming a short time later with Hardy winning.

The decision to take Hardy to the hospital is reportedly a precautionary measure and he may get an MRI as well to check and see if he suffered any type of injury during the spot.

Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, tweeted about how upset she was that AEW let Hardy continue the match with a concussion, and shared a screenshot of the texts she sent Matt.

Wow. Matt Hardy takes a serious fall here. What a spot.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/NjoJZVgHOs — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 6, 2020