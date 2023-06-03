Matt Hardy on How Fans Will React to CM Punk When He Returns

– On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW’s Matt Hardy commented on CM Punk returning to AEW and how the rosters will be split between Dynamite and Collision. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on AEW splitting its roster between Collision & Dynamite: “We shall see. I think people kinda want to know what their schedule is, you know, because when you have a live show on Wednesday and a live show on a Saturday, that means the travel is going to take you out Tuesday evening, Thursday morning, and that Friday evening. I think people just want an idea of where they’re gonna land.”

On CM Punk returning: “CM Punk is a huge star, and him coming back is a big deal. It’s going to be very interesting to see the kind of reaction he gets. When the Young Bucks were in Chicago, they were getting booed out of the building. It’ll be interesting to see Punk’s reaction, considering how smart the AEW fans are.”

CM Punk will make his long-awaited, highly anticipated return to AEW on June 17 for the debut episode of Collision. The show is being held at the United Center in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.