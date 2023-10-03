– On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy recalled his initial impressions of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson when he and brother Jeff Hardy were still working as extras earlier in their careers. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on his and Jeff Hardy’s early impressions of The Rock: “We were there as extras, and we were around pretty often. [Johnson] was always so nice. … I remember we were driving around and we weren’t sure where the building was, and we pulled up to a stoplight and he was there. He was like, ‘Hey! What’s going on Hardys? How you doing?'”

On how The Rock helped guide them to the arena by car: “That [was] one of our first interactions with him, and we were like, ‘Man, what a cool dude.’ He was like, ‘Oh, just follow me. I’ll take you there.’ And he made sure we got through the gate. So that left a huge impression on us right from the jump.”