Matt Hardy Weighs In On How a WWE Sale Would Change the Industry

WWE is looking at a potential sale, and Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on how that could change the wrestling industry. The likelhood of WWE being sold has been the big news over the past couple of weeks, and Hardy talked about what such a situation could do to wrestling on the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. You can check out some highlights below:

On the possible sale of WWE: “Just that the incredible change a sale of WWE would make to the industry can’t be understated. Because I mean WWE — you know, especially when they were WWF, they went to the Monday Night Wars and that was the hottest time when so many people were watching wrestling, and it was such a cool thing to do. Every gimmick T-shirt shop you went by had wrestling T-shirts, and it had wrestling merchandise and whatever. I mean, WWE as Vince would say, is in the heart and soul of Americana, in the fiber of Americana. For it to be sold to someone else and not run by the McMahons is, it’s crazy.

“Who knows what would happen, who knows what that does to that company, especially if it ended up being run by the Saudis? I mean, that that just changes so many things, and it in theory changes the whole course of professional wrestling going forward.”

On how such a sale would affect AEW: “I do think whatever ends up happening, if they have a change and you know it isn’t run by the McMahons, so to say. It’s not to say he might not try and work a deal in where he’s going to be running the show behind the scenes. I think it’s beneficial for AEW, because AEW is in a prime spot to grow and to expand, and to become bigger. And also garner more media rights when it comes to their next TV deal, because they’ve had a very successful three-plus years.”

On that potential benefit extending to the indies: “Absolutely. You know, you hope that that trickles down to the Impact Wrestlings, and to the other indie places that are that are up and running, you know. Now that ROH is more or less part of AEW in itself, but yeah hopefully it trickles down all the way to the independents and it makes it them hot again.”

