Matt Hardy Reacts To Hulk Hogan’s Passing, Shares Memories Of Him

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star was informed of the breaking news from TMZ that Hulk Hogan had passed away at the age of 71. Hardy gave his immediate, live reaction to the loss of one of the industry’s biggest icons. You can check out some highlights below:

On Hogan’s passing: “Wow. Shocking — very, very sad. Very sad to hear. Hulk Hogan is definitely one of the greatest guys to ever do it. He revolutionized things in the ’80s whenever he became the top star in WWF, WWE. And pro wrestling wouldn’t be what it is today without Hulk Hogan. That’s shocking.”

On Hogan: “When you say Hulk Hogan, the first thing I think of is like, he’s the number one guy on a Mount Rushmore. He’s just a guy who revolutionized pro wrestling, and he kind of made it what it is today in so many ways. He was the guy that was in the vanguard of the movement whenever Vince launched WrestleMania and started making it a big entertainment brand, and kind of changed the whole concept of pro wrestling. When pro wrestling became sports entertainment, I think Hulk Hogan is the face of that whole movement, you know, what pro wrestling ultimately ended up being today.”

On his personal interactions with Hogan: “It was always fun. I always got along, I never stayed in contact with him… but I was always friendly. And every time I’d see Jimmy Hart, he’d say, ‘Oh, the Hulkster said tell The Hardy Boyz hello. He loves you guys.’ I always got along great with Hulk and never had any issues with him.”

On how he thinks Hogan viewed The Hardys: “I mean, he enjoyed what we did. He knows that we kind of created all this ladder nonsense, and that changed the business in some capacity. So I think there was probably a level of respect from him, considering he knows that he’s the guy that kind of revolutionized pro wrestling. And whenever it was, the Rock and Wrestling era, he’s the guy that kinda ushered that in. He knows we kind of ushered in the ladder matches and TLC matches, and we kind of made that a staple of wrestling going forward and that’s going to be a big part of our legacy. And I think he had respect for that. Probably a little upset, probably thinks all these kids are f**king up the business, doing all this crazy stuff. ‘You just got to work, Brother. Keep it simple.’ But yeah, he was always cool, and he seemed to have lots of love for both Jeff and I.”

