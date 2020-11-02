Matt Hardy Hypes The Elite Deletion: ‘It Will Be Remembered For Eternity’

Matt Hardy is in full hype mode for the Elite Deletion at AEW Full Gear against Sammy Guevara, promising it will be remembered (literally) forever. Hardy posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts promoting the match, which will air as part of this Saturday’s PPV.

Hardy posted to Twitter with a clip of his Ultimate Deletion match with Bray Wyatt where he pushed Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation, captioning it:

“At The #EliteDELETION, I must cleanse the CONTAMINATED VESSEL of @sammyguevara at The Lake of Reincarnation, as I have done with others in the past. This version of Samuel must be DELETED. #TheEND #TheFinalChapter.””

He added on Instagram: