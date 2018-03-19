wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Hypes Tonight’s Ultimate Deletion, Jinder Mahal Says He’s The Uncrowned US Champion, More WWE Network Additions
– Here is Matt Hardy, hyping tonight’s Ultimate Deletion match on Raw…
.@WWEBrayWyatt has been sentenced to the #UltimateDeletion TOMORROW NIGHT on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/2xBdj42ExS
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2018
– Here is Jinder Mahal, claiming that he’s the uncrowned WWE US Champion…
.@JinderMahal makes a BOLD statement at #WWESanAngelo. How will @REALBobbyRoode & @RandyOrton respond? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/LIXdYrtjph
— WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2018
– According to wrestlinginc.com, the following will be added to the WWE Network this week: a “Shorts” Collection update on Road Stories from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, a “Shorts” update with the single from 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, “With My Baby Tonight,” and a new episode of WWE Music Power 10.