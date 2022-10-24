Matt Hardy On His Ideal Opponent For Hardy Boyz’ Last Match, Possible Broken Return

Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on who he would want to be the Hardy Boyz’ opponent in their final match as a team. On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star did a Q&A and was asked who the opponent would be for his and Jeff’s last match “in a perfect world.”

Matt also weighed in on the possibility of a Broken character appearing and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On if there’s any chance of a Broken persona appearing any time soon: “Yeah, I think there’s a chance. It’s not out of the realm of possibility. It could definitely happen, we’ll see. And it’s going to be really interesting to see how this scenario with myself in The Firm, how it ends up playing out. Let it play out. Who knows? This might lead to me being broken.”

On the importance of reinventing himself: “I mean, you always gotta evolve. You always gotta freshen up. I mean, you just can’t give — you can’t do reruns. Much like how professional wrestling, 52 weeks a year is new first-content. We don’t do reruns in wrestling. You always have to move the story forward, you always have to evolve. And the same thing goes when you revisit a different character. And that would be the case with Broken Matt as well.”

On his ideal opponent for the Hardy Boyz’ last match: “I think in a perfect world, it’s Edge and Christian. Those are the guys that we became stars with. And our rivalry is just so iconic, and I feel like that would be a pretty amazing way to end it, have one last match with those guys… Edge & Christian or the Bucks of Youth.”

