Matt Hardy On Difficulties of Adjusting to WWE Style for DDP and Goldberg

In the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy spoke about the difficulties that both DDP and Goldberg had in adjusting to the WWE style of wrestling when they arrived.

He said: “I know there were guys that came in, and they didn’t necessarily work a WWE TV style, and that’s something Vince wanted to iron out and get all of the kinks out from all these guys who were going to be on TV, regardless of who the star was… When DDP came in, there were some things we’d do in WWE that DDP didn’t necessarily do.”

He cited the angle in which DDP stalked The Undertaker’s then-wife Sara as a example. He also noted that Goldberg was used to 90-second matches where he would “go out and murder people”, but WWE had more competitive matches.