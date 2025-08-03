Matt Hardy Recalls The Infamous Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels Match

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star shared his backstage perspective of the memorable Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels match from SummerSlam 2005. You can check out some highlights below:

On Michaels’ oversell: “People were going nuts when he was doing that. I mean, he was popping people. It was definitely a monitor sell-out backstage. And I just remember thinking like, Oh my God. Like, if he wasn’t Shawn Michaels, like, he couldn’t get away with this. Only Shawn Michaels could go do that and get away with this without being killed. You know what I mean, without being heavily punished. It was wild, man, but I remember it was, it was almost so over the top. It became super entertaining to all the boys. And I don’t know what wrestling fans were thinking about, you know, especially the smarter fans, you know, the people that you know are more in the know. They had to be thinking like, Huh, you know, what is going on here? I just remember I was, like, heavily entertained by it. And I was like, wow, this is ballsy of Shawn. That was my initial thoughts.”

On the locker room reaction to the match: “I didn’t know what their scenario was. But yes, I would imagine, much like you said there earlier, Shawn knew that he wasn’t getting his win back. This was like a one and a done. So he’s, I would imagine his attitude was just like, fuck it. You know, I’m going big. You know, if I’m not going to get a win back out of this deal, then I’m going to entertain myself. And he went out there and went nuts in very much a show way.”

