Matt Hardy Says He’d Be Interested in a Trios Team With Darby Allin and Jeff

Matt Hardy sees potential in a trios team with himself, Jeff Hardy, and Darby Allin. Hardy spoke with Weekend Joe for a new interview and discussed the similarities between Allin and his brother, a potential trios team with Allin and more. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On his ideal partner in a trio with Jeff: “It would be really interesting, because Jeff reminds me in so many ways of Darby Allin and Darby Allin reminds me of Jeff. A Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Darby Allin combination would make an interesting trios team.”

On Allin’s stunts: “Those videos where you see him do these stunts and crazy things going on, he’s a guy of his word, he does all his own stunts. I know they have one they are going to air right before our match on Sunday. I just saw it and it is insane. The stuff that Darby Allin is willing to do to entertain people is truly insane. he takes it to another level, even more than my brother did.”