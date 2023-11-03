Matt Hardy Says It Will Be ‘Interesting’ How AEW Fans Respond to Ric Flair

Ric Flair is All Elite, and Matt Hardy recently weighed in on the matter. As reported, AEW signed Flair to a multiyear contract this week, and Hardy shared his thoughts about the situation on The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy.

“I’m good friends with Ric, I’ve always gotten along well with him,” Hardy said (per Fightful). “It’s really interesting. Honest to god, I just expected Ric was there through Sting’s final match and his retirement, which is what, four months? I figured that was the run that Ric was gonna do, and then he would be finished. He’s doing something with his Woo Energy drink as well.”

He continued, “But lo and behold, he has signed for years, so it’s gonna really interesting to see how that very opinionated and very outspoken AEW fanbase react to him as time goes on. It’s gonna be really, really interesting.”