Matt Hardy Disagrees With the Internet Ruining Wrestling, Says It ‘Forces Evolution’

– Earlier this weekend on Twitter, WWE Superstar Matt Hardy responded to a Twitter user who said that the internet had ruined professional wrestling. Hardy later shared his thoughts on the matter and disagreed.

Hardy wrote, “I disagree. The internet hasn’t ruined wrestling, but it’s def changing it. In my opinion, the industry has to be more creative & shrewd in the way stories are told, while blurring the lines of reality & fantasy between athletic matches & entertaining content. The ‘net forces evolution.”

Later on when another Twitter user stated to Matt Hardy on Twitter, “I’ve always felt that your true calling was as a promoter or in creative—and that’s saying something because you’re a very talented wrestler.” Hardy later responded, “Thanks, Sam. Appreciate that,” Hardy wrote back. “I can’t say I disagree with you. For the few years I have left as an in-ring performer, I wanna kick ass & contribute to the industry-not sit on the bench.” You can see that exchange below.

