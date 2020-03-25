Matt Hardy Introduces Damascus In New Video

Broken Matt Hardy has been taken over by a new entity — Damascus — and he is introducing us to them in a new video. Hardy posted a new short video in which he presents the character of Damascus, who was born in the year 999 BC and lives to sow “chaos, violence and brutality.”

Damascus is the new persona that Hardy is portraying now that he has debuted in AEW, which he promises in the video to turn into “All Delete Wrestling”: