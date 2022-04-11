Matt Hardy Is Glad Cody Rhodes Got To Keep His AEW Presentation In WWE

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy said that he was happy to see Cody Rhodes keep his presentation from AEW when he arrived in WWE. Cody arrived with his “Kingdom” theme song by Downstrait and kept the ‘American Nightmare’ nickname.

Hardy said: “I thought it was done really well. I’m happy for him. I’ve always had a very good relationship with Cody, I spent a lot of time with Cody, obviously, during the pandemic era, we were stuck in Jacksonville and we would do a lot of Dynamite. And then we would also tape the next day Dynamite for the following week. Tony Khan was looking at a lot of just just just footage and content at that time. We were doing hours upon hours of Dark, I mean, sometimes we would be in Daily’s Place till 3 in the morning, recording stuff, or Dark or whatever. So there was a lot of time that I spent with all the AEW guys, the guys in the very beginning of AEW, especially during the pandemic era, obviously spent a lot of time together. So I actually grew really close with Cody during that time. It always sucks to see someone leave, especially when you’re buddies with them. You work together, you’re acquaintances, and then you have a great relationship, but it’s also you’re happy for them, whenever they go somewhere else and they’re gonna be successful. It’s kind of like they get a new lease on life, and you have to do that in wrestling. I feel like I’m a prime example of that. You can’t stay in one place for too long. Unless you’re like the guy and there’s only a few of those you know, there’s gonna be an Undertaker there’s gonna be a Roman Reigns. There’s gonna be a guy that is like the guy at a place, but everybody else, you kind of have to keep moving around to keep yourself hot and relevant and new and fresh. So I was very happy for Cody. I thought his presentation was great. It was AEW Cody, which is cool, and also a big ‘hat’s off’ to AEW for creating such an amazing character on their television, you know, between Cody and AEW. I was very happy for him and I thought they had a killer match. him and Seth Rollins, they really tore the house down.“