– During a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys discussed their careers and what’s next for them. Matt Hardy noted that they aren’t putting a window or end date on their careers. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on their current run: “I think if you would have asked us this a couple years ago, maybe it would have. But this run in TNA, and the way we both feel physically, like [Jeff] said, these ice baths, the inflammation is down, and our bodies feel better, and it’s a ritual we do every single morning when we get up, and we’re definitely dedicated to it, it’s in our routine, no doubt. Now, I don’t think so.”

On not putting a concrete time on their careers: “I don’t think we’re putting any kind of concrete amount of time on this. We’re gonna ride this spiral until it ends. We’re going to give and give and give everything we have until we can’t do this anymore. I love the fact that Dustin is still going so hard. Dustin is an amazing guy, huge fan of Dustin, huge fan of Dustin and his story about getting sober and his sobriety and how serious he takes it.”

On how Dustin Rhodes is still killing it in the ring: “I just love the fact that he’s still killing it in the ring. He’s killing it every time he steps out there. So he’s very inspiring for an older guy, or a guy that’s aged a little more like I am. But yeah, I think Jeff and I, I don’t think we’re necessarily putting any kind of date or window on when to hang it up, when to hang up the boots. I think we’re just gonna go until we feel like we can’t go anymore.”

The Hardys became TNA Tag Team Champions again after winning Full Metal Hayhem in October at TNA Bound for Glory 2024.