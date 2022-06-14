Matt Hardy Issues Statement on Brother Jeff Hardy’s Arrest

– AEW wrestler Matt Hardy has now released a statement via Twitter, commenting on his brother Jeff Hardy’s felony DUi arrest yesterday. You can read his comments below:

“It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time.”

As previously noted, Jeff Hardy was arrested and charged on Monday (June 13) with Driving While License Canceled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years after driving erratically in Volusia County, Florida early in the morning.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were previously scheduled to team together for a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the tag team titles. tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. AEW is no longer advertising the matchup and has not yet commented on Hardy’s arrest.