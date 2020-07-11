Matt Hardy: ‘I’ve Been Thrilled With My Experience in AEW’

– Sportskeeda and Gary Cassidy recently spoke to AEW wrestler Matt Hardy, who discussed his career and how he’s enjoying his run in AEW. Below are some highlights from Sportskeeda.

Matt Hardy on enjoying his experience in AEW: “I’ve been thrilled with my experience in AEW. I honestly can’t say enough good things about it. I wanted to pick up where we should’ve left off with ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy and I did a little story segueing into that, which is Free The Delete, which is on my YouTube channel. That talked about how there is a new version of Matt Hardy coming to AEW. Once I started, from the jump, my plan was to do different versions of my personas throughout time, as the “Multifarious” Matt Hardy. Ultimately my goal is to lead that into something new, something to put that together into one entity, and have that be the next persona I really want to get over and run with.”

On his various characters: “One of the things that was the trickiest to me, now that I started doing the first version again, which is basically Obi-Wan, ‘the sensei of Mattitude.’ He always speaks with a certain cadence. ‘As, a, matter, of, fact, Matt, strongly, dislikes, mustard.’ I noticed that there were times whenever I was doing that in certain bits, it was like I could feel ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy speak, trying to come through. So that’s really one of the things you have to stay focused on. ‘Unkillable Matt’ is just basically me. If I’m doing old-school Matt, it’s me as an indie guy trying to use old terms or trying to be a little more old-school in certain ways… Big Money Matt is kind of a wealthy jerk. So that’s my different motivations for all my different personas.”