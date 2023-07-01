Matt Hardy Claims Jeff Hardy’s Jaw Was Dislocated On Recent AEW Dynamite

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy said that his brother Jeff had his jaw dislocated by Juice Robinson on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Robinson hit Jeff Hardy with a roll of quarters following the Hardys’ match with the Gunns.

Matt said: “The roll of coins, it dislocated his jaw. They thought it might have been broken, but it was dislocated, so it’s only looking like a couple of weeks. So, yeah. It is what it is. It’s pro wrestling. It’s not ballet, as they say.”

Matt teamed with Brother Zay instead on last night’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was previously reported that Jeff would not be working AEW’s tour of Canada as his legal issues prevent him from crossing the border.