Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Passed His Drug Test, Was Offered WWE Hall of Fame Spot

Matt Hardy recently discussed Jeff Hardy’s WWE release, noting that Jeff passed his drug test and confirming he was offered a WWE Hall of Fame spot. As you no doubt recall, Jeff was released by WWE in early December after he left the ringside area during a house show match where he was teaming with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods. Hardy was sent home and reportedly released after he refused to go to rehab.

Matt discussed the situation in his latest Twitch stream, where he confirmed a report that John Laurinaitis contacted Jeff about a potential return a few weeks ago and offered him a spot in the 2022 Hall of Fame class. You can see the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On Jeff’s release: “Whenever my brother ended up being released, he had taken a drug test. Usually, these drug tests come back in 10 to 14 days. Those 10 to 14 days had been up and he never got a rest and he was curious as to where his result was. He knew he had passed his drug test because he knew he hadn’t been doing any drugs and he has been clean, he’s been clean the whole while he’s been there. There was an issue where they said, ‘Jeff Hardy had this erratic behavior’ and he ‘jumped over the guardrail’ or whatever. Hello, he’s Jeff Hardy, he’s a weird dude. That’s kind of what he does. The erratic behavior is why they gave him a drug test and sent him home.

“He addressed it with me and, as he was saying, he knew at that point…working for WWE is a very stressful job. I am not going here to bury WWE, I love WWE, Vince McMahon, everyone who is there. I wouldn’t be who I am and I wouldn’t have this life right now. I have great appreciation and I’m very grateful for everything I’ve done for them and every opportunity they’ve given me. It’s all good, but it’s also a very stressful environment. Anyone who has worked there knows that. I feel Jeff was stressed out in many ways about several things and he confessed to me that when he went over that guardrail, he knew he was done. He was literally done with the match and he felt done.”

On if Jeff was intentionally tried to get fired: “I don’t think he did it intentionally trying to get fired. He does shit like that all the time. There are times where we’re in the ring and he just goes into business for himself because that’s how he feels. That’s how he is. He’s a very, emotionally, supercharged person and he follows his emotions and instincts.”

On Jeff’s drug test: “He took this drug test, he ended up being released a few days later. He never got the results of this drug test, he obviously passed all his drug tests. He was drug tested quite often when he worked there. It also leaked out that, he thought this was going to be a private conversation, they said with go to rehab or be released. They gave him an ultimatum. He said, ‘Okay, you can release me then, I don’t need to go to rehab.’ That was his mentality at the time. Three weeks later, he hadn’t got his drug test and he asked to see it and got it. He was fighting, scratching, clawing to get the drug test and he got the run around…

“After my brother and his wife spoke to WWE a bit, they spoke to a lawyer to have him help them out. A couple of days ago, he got his drug test and it was compliant, Everything was negative, he passed on all levels. The main reason he was so adamant about getting those is because he wanted to clear his name.”

On Jeff getting an offer for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame: “He got a call from John Laurinaitis and they offered to induct him into the Hall of Fame. That’s not made up. That’s a real thing that happened. He just asked for his drug test at the end of the conversation. He said, ‘No, I just want my drug test,’ kind of to clear his name.”