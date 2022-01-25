Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Hardy’s Passion For Wrestling Being ‘So Renewed,’ Teases Exciting 2022 For Them

As previously noted, The Hardy Boyz are set to reunite for Big Time Wrestling on March 12. In a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Matt Hardy discussed what it means for him to be back in the ring with Jeff Hardy.

When discussing their return, Matt noted Jeff’s renewed passion for wrestling while also teasing future plans for the two (via Fightful):

“When it comes to myself and Jeff teaming up, being the Hardy Boyz, it’s like riding a bike. You just get back on and start peddling. It’s business as usual. That’s one thing that is really cool. I’ve literally been there since this guy was born. We know each other inside and out and it’s going to be fun. Jeff’s excitement and passion for wrestling has been so renewed now that he has this new horizon in front of him. Very excited about that. Without going too much into detail, I’m very excited to where 2022 is going to take the Hardy Boyz. I feel it’s going to be a great year for Matt and Jeff.”

Jeff was released by WWE back on December 9.