Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark, Six Matches Announced

AEW has announced that Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will be part of a 10-man tag match tonight on AEW Dark, which was taped on April 15th in Garland, TX.

The show airs tonight at 7PM ET on AEW’s YouTube channel. The full card is below.

* The Hardys, Top Flight and Frankie Kazarian vs. Private Party, The Blade, Angelico and Max Caster

* Charlette Renegade vs. Abadon

* Anna Jay and Skye Blue vs. The Bunny and Raychell Rose

* Serpentico vs. Lee Moriarty

* Red Velvet vs. Dulce Tormenta

* QT Marshall vs. Penta Oscuro