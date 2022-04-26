wrestling / News
Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark, Six Matches Announced
AEW has announced that Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will be part of a 10-man tag match tonight on AEW Dark, which was taped on April 15th in Garland, TX.
The show airs tonight at 7PM ET on AEW’s YouTube channel. The full card is below.
* The Hardys, Top Flight and Frankie Kazarian vs. Private Party, The Blade, Angelico and Max Caster
* Charlette Renegade vs. Abadon
* Anna Jay and Skye Blue vs. The Bunny and Raychell Rose
* Serpentico vs. Lee Moriarty
* Red Velvet vs. Dulce Tormenta
* QT Marshall vs. Penta Oscuro
#TheHardys (@MATTHARDYBRAND/@JEFFHARDYBRAND) are in action TONIGHT on #AEWDark, teaming up with @FrankieKazarian & @TopFlight612 to face #PrivateParty (@IsiahKassidy/@Marq_Quen), @BladeofBuffalo, @PlatinumMax and @AngelicoAAA! Tune in at 7/6c at https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/SVDfKsZKUs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2022
A brand new episode of #AEWDark drops TONIGHT! Tune in at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–@abadon_AEW v @CharRenegade_1
–@annajay___/@Skyebyee v @AllieWrestling/@ItsRaychellRose
–@theleemoriarty v @KingSerpentico
–@Thee_Red_Velvet v @sweetstorm915 pic.twitter.com/a6QdbyEX5b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2022
On a brand new episode of #AEWDark TONIGHT, @PENTAELZEROM will face #TheFactory's @QTMarshall! Tune in to https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB at 7/6c to catch the action! pic.twitter.com/6wPPzqHnXE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2022
