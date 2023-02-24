Matt Hardy Says Jeff Has Worked ‘Extraordinarily Hard’ On Himself, Is Proud of Him

Matt Hardy says that his brother Jeff has been busy working hard on himself in the months following his DUI arrest, and that he’s very proud of him. As reported yesterday, Jeff entered a no contest plea on the charges stemming from his June 2022 DUI arrest and will have 24 months probation, a $4,000 fine plus court costs, and his license suspended for 10 years. Jeff, who is indefinitely suspended from AEW, attended rehab during that time frame since his arrest and Matt posted to Twitter in support of his brother.

Matt wrote:

“Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you.”