Matt Hardy Agrees That Jey Uso’s Pin Of Roman Reigns Was “A Huge Deal”

Speaking recently on his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the host weighed in on the events around The Bloodline at Money In The Bank (via Fightful). Hardy explained that watching Roman Reigns get pinned for the first time since 2019 signified a major turning point in The Bloodline’s narrative and certainly puts Reigns’ continued status as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion up in the air. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete podcast below.

On the scope of the events at MITB: “First and foremost, I wanna say that I love how big of a story this is because Roman hasn’t been pinned in so long, so obviously the first person that did it was gonna be a big deal, and this is a huge deal for Jey Uso. So I’m very curious where they go from here, in this program, in the whole Bloodline story because it’s been great. I’ve said this before, it’s one of the best stories ever in wrestling. So I’m excited to see what’s next between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns.”

On the impact the pin had on The Bloodline’s story: “I don’t know. You can kind of look at it on different levels. One, Roman has been pinned. But there’s also another level of Roman hasn’t lost the title, so you have to keep that in mind. So we’re almost working on two different levels, two different layers here with the Jey Uso story and the Cody Rhodes story.”