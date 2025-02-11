wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Weighs In On Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble Win, Says His Reactions Are Undeniable
On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble win and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble win: “He was a great sleeper [pick]. I mean, his reactions are undeniable, and just the amount of investment that actual WWE fans have in Jey Uso right now. It’s just — you know, hard to question. So he is someone that could have been a sleeper winner, no doubt from the beginning. And in a lot of ways, I’m glad they pulled the trigger, and he won.”
Charlotte Flair winning the Royal Rumble: “I’m okay with it. I mean, Charlotte is a major star. And the fact that she came back and won, it was really interesting. The next night after she won, I know there were some boos. There were some people that maybe rejected that because they wanted to see someone else who’d been there for a while doing it. But I totally get why they have Charlotte win. I mean, in some ways, that’s why I predicted John Cena, I could see John Cena winning. And I think you’re probably in agreement with me, too. I think at Elimination Chamber, we probably will see John Cena get pushed in that direction. But I think putting Charlotte in a match like that is just great for the equity of the match because it makes it a big, big deal.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.