Matt Hardy Says Jim Cornette Planned To Have Him Win ROH World Title At Final Battle 2012

Matt Hardy competed against Adam Cole at ROH Final Battle 2012, and Hardy says there was originally a plan for him to win the World Title from Cole at the event. Hardy faced Cole in a singles match at the PPV which saw Hardy pick up the win. While Cole was not World Champion at that time, Hardy noted on the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy that Jim Cornette’s initial plan was to have him beat Cole in a title match, which obviously suggests that Cole would have defeated Kevin Steen before that point for the title.

“Jim’s initial idea was for me to come in and beat [Adam Cole] for the title, as opposed to it being a non-title match, as it was.” Hardy said (per Wrestling Inc). “Which I thought was interesting.”

He went on to note that the plan was that he would win the title to give Cole an obstacle to overcome, with Cole then winning the title back. That of course didn’t happen, and Hardy said that the plans were scuttled. Delirious was the booker at the time and Hardy noted, “I don’t think they were a fan of Cornette’s creative.”

Cole did become ROH World Champion eventually, winning the title at Death Before Dishonor XI in 2013.