wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Jokes About His Brother Beating Karrion Kross On RAW
July 21, 2021 | Posted by
Jeff Hardy got a surprise win on Monday’s episode of RAW, defeating NXT Champion Karrion Kross with a rollup and his feet on the ropes. In a post on Twitter during last night’s WWE NXT, Matt Hardy joked about it.
He wrote: “Why does Kross still have the title? I thought my brother won it.”
Why does Kross still have the title? I thought my brother won it.
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 21, 2021