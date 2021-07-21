wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Jokes About His Brother Beating Karrion Kross On RAW

July 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Hardy got a surprise win on Monday’s episode of RAW, defeating NXT Champion Karrion Kross with a rollup and his feet on the ropes. In a post on Twitter during last night’s WWE NXT, Matt Hardy joked about it.

He wrote: “Why does Kross still have the title? I thought my brother won it.

