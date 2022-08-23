Matt Hardy Says He’s Keeping An Eye On Private Party In Latest Being The Elite

Matt Hardy feels a sense of obligation to his former clients Private Party, and said on the latest Being the Elite that he’s keeping an eye on them. Mardy was previously the manager of the duo via his now-defunct stable the Hardy Family Office. On the latest Being the Elite, he noted that he feels an obligation to follow them and make sure they “course correct.”

Hardy said (per Fightful):

“I feel obligated to. I want them to do well. As you know, I blame myself for detailing their career. You know the expression, ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’? I think that will apply to them. I definitely think it applies to them. This journey that I’ve been going on recently, you know, everybody knows there’s something wrong with them. They just don’t know what it is. I was fortunate enough to determine what’s wrong with me. I’ve said in the past that I’m not a good guy, that deep down I’m a monster because I will do anything to serve me. I’ve used people, chased clout, anything it took to highlight Matt Hardy. Now that I understand that, and now that I accept that, I’m changing, and I’m learning to deny my programming. So from afar, I will keep a close eye on Private Party because I owe to them to make sure they are course corrected. With that said, they have.”

You can see the full episode below: