Matt Hardy Doesn’t Anticipate An LA Knight Win Against Roman Reigns

On a recent episode of his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the host offered his prediction regarding the upcoming title challenge between LA Knight and Roman Reigns (per Wrestling Inc). Hardy also shared his thoughts about Knight’s history and ascent at WWE and what those events indicate for the company. You can find a few highlights from Hardy and listen to the most recent podcast below.

On Knight’s recent climb to prominence: “Just imagine if someone said to you a year ago, just go two years. Well, LA Knight could be a threat to Roman Reigns. What was his name before? Max Dupri. And just the fact, very happy for him because he is a very hard worker, and I was a big fan of his, as we’d discussed on the podcast before. But the fact Vince didn’t see that and kind of missed what could have been is very wild, and that’s very telling of the thing that Vince isn’t necessarily in creative now.”

On the likelihood of a title change: “I think Roman is still going to continue to reign on as the champion. And I see Roman dropping the title on the biggest of platforms, you know, on the biggest stage, I’m guessing at a WrestleMania or SummerSlam at a minimum.”