Matt Hardy Says He’s Laid The Groundwork To “Delete The Firm”

In a recent appearance on Isiah Kassidy’s YouTube channel, Matt Hardy shared some details on his plans for handling Ethan Page and The Firm in the future (per Fightful). The wrestler promised viewers that he has at least one surprise prepared and that the alliances he’s made within AEW will back him up in his efforts to overthrow the other stable. You can read a highlight from Hardy and watch the full video below.

On his preparations to take out The Firm: “There’s definitely gonna be blowback…but it’s all good. I got a plan in place. I got a secret weapon. I got a secret weapon that’s going to be inserted into this, and also HOOK is our boy. HOOK’s on our side. He said whatever we need him for, he’s in. Plus, we got friends. Our Rolodex is deep. We got friends, and I’m gonna be ready to call in some heavy hitters. It’s gonna be a fun time. It’s time to party hardy with the Hardy Party and delete The Firm. My prediction is when this is all said and done, you and I, The Firm thought they were bringing us in and making our life hell and they’re just gonna make money off us. But what they did is allow us to come in and, from the inside, we internally destroyed that bitch. When it’s all said and done, there’s not gonna be a Firm. We gonna shut that shit down.”