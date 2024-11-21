Matt Hardy Recalls Learning The News Of Eddie Guerrero’s Passing

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the passing of Eddie Guerrero due to a heart attack in 2005 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On learning the news: “I remember whenever we arrived in the in the arena in Minneapolis, pulling into the Target Center. So if that’s where we were then, whenever we pulled into the arena, that’s when I learned that Eddie passed away… It was right upon entering the building, and like walking in and checking in. I heard from someone, and they just said, ‘Oh, I don’t know if you’d heard yet, but Eddie passed away last night.’ ‘What?’ It just didn’t seem real. You know, it was just one of those that was so shocking. It just didn’t seem real.”

On who took the news that hardest: “I mean, I know Benoit was devastated. That was a big blow to him. That was a big blow to him mentally and emotionally, spiritually. I’m sure, I’m positive. I just remember a lot of the females were very, very upset. I feel like a lot of people were just in shock. You know, it’s just hard to believe. A lot of people were almost in disbelief. It was just hard to believe that this is a guy who had just been wrestling on an elite level, and now he’s passed away.”

On Eddie’s death making him appreciate the future: “I remember that was one of the first times I really felt like, ‘You never know,’ like tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. I do that too. I say it to people all the time now. I try and live every day like I’m gonna die tomorrow. You never know. Nothing is guaranteed. You need to live every day to the maximum. You need to try and optimize every day. The people that you love, don’t leave them without telling them you love them. Because you never know if it’s gonna be the last time you see them or not.”

