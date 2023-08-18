Matt Hardy Would Have Liked A Longer Dynamite Match With The Young Bucks

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast recently, the wrestler offered some praise to The Young Bucks and shared his thoughts on the match he shared with them on AEW Dynamite earlier this month (via Fightful). Hardy also hinted at his hopes for future bouts with the other tag team. You can find a few highlights from Hardy and listen to the full podcast below.

On wanting a longer match with The Young Bucks: “I enjoyed the match. Jeff is kind of finding his confidence once again, he’s kind of navigating his way back to a very confident Brother Nero. He was happy with it, I was happy with it, everybody was happy with it. It ended up being a big success at the end of the day. I loved the match, we had about 14 and a half minutes, I wish we would have had 20 minutes. I love dancing with the Young Bucks, anytime we get in the ring with them is an absolute pleasure. We have great chemistry, and I feel every time we get in the ring we make magic happen.”

On the quality of the fight at Dynamite: “Working with those guys, it’s not complicated, it’s not difficult, no one is trying to take advantage of anybody else, we just go in there and do our stuff. I loved how it turned out being, 14 and a half minutes as far as the match goes, I’m just saying I would have loved to have a 20-minute match with them. Was that match great, was I happy with it, was it perfect for the time allotted? Yes, it was. I would love to have a best-of-five, best-of-seven series with them eventually.”