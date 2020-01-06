wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Looks Back At Final Deletion In New Video
January 6, 2020 | Posted by
Matt Hardy has released a new video in which he looks back on The Final Deletion, a match between himself and Jeff Hardy at the Hardy Compound for Impact Wrestling. It was part of his run as ‘Broken’ Matt, which he would later bring to WWE under the ‘Woken’ moniker. The match previously won Impact Wrestling’s Match of the Decade
The new video claims to have ‘never before released’ details on the match.
