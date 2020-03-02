Matt Hardy Looks Into the Future, Says He’s Procuring His Broken Brilliance

With Matt Hardy’s contract reportedly set to expire after today, the WWE star has released a new video that looks into the future to see what’s next. You can see the two-part video below shared by Hardy on Cameo (via Ryan Satin), in which he has a slightly shorter haircut and goes on a Broken Matt rant about how he has looked forward with the help of Delightful Dave Lemon, channeling the essence of Jack Bauer (the main character of 24, for those not in the know).

Hardy talks about how he and Dave take Skarsgård the dilapidated boat across the Lake of Reincarnation after Zenith has perished, and across the Lake he ends up in Arcadia (the land of the fae in mythlore). There his Broken Briliance is restored.

The full text is below; read into it what you will. It was reported last week that WWE was considering an NXT role for Hardy.

“I am Broken Matt Hardy, and the following events take place over the next 24 hours in real time. My friend, Delightful Dave Lemon, has absorbed the essence of Jack Bauer. “The clock strikes midnight, it becomes 3220. Delightful Dave comes to the Hardy Compound to visit his friend, Broken Matt. 1 AM, Delightful Dave scoops up Broken Matt and supports him, as Zenith is slowly fading. 2 o’ clock AM, Zenith has perished. He has faded away, and classified himself as obsolete. 3 AM, myself and Delightful Dave Lemon take Zenith and bury him a hero. We let him die a martyr. 4 o’ clock AM, myself and Delightful Dave, we go into the dome of deletion and procure Skarsgård. 5 AM, myself and Dave Lemon, we carry Skarsgård very carefully into the land of obsolete men, dodging all the land mines. “6 o’ clock AM, myself and Dave Lemon submerge Skarsgård the dilapidated boat into the lake of reincarnation. 7 o clock AM, myself and Dave Lemon sail Skarsgård the dilapidated boat across the Lake of Reincarnation. 8 o’ clock AM, we actually entered the portal that takes us to another point in all of space and time. 9 o’ clock, myself and Delightful Dave are on the boundaries of Arcadia, we enter into that realm. 10 o clock AM, myself and Delightful Dave enter the heaven, the paradise, known as Arcadia. At 11 o’ clock AM, Broken Matt is restored with his Broken Brilliance and I am ready to eat people’s faces off, and delete their essence. Become their breaker. “It is noon on 3220 and myself and Delightful Dave Lemon are sitting on top of the multiverse ready to lend out a helping hand to anyone who needs to rise out of the ashes, to rise out of limbo. And help them become greater like we have, yes. Delightful Dave Lemon, thank you for using your wisdom. Thank you for sharing the essence of jack bauer and helping me recproucre my broken brilliance. If I have saved your life Dave, you have now saved mine, yes!”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Matt Hardy with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.