Matt Hardy Would Love to Face Kenny Omega in a Singles Match

– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed wanting to face Roman Reigns or Kenny Omega in a “badass singles match.” He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I would like to do a one-on-one with Kenny Omega at some point. I would enjoy that because I’m a big fan of Kenny’s work. Also, I very, very much enjoy all of Roman Reigns’ work. I would almost say Roman Reigns as well. Just to knock that out.That would probably be my answers, Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns. Those would be the two guys that I would love to have a badass singles match with.”