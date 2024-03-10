Matt Hardy Loved Sting’s Final Match At AEW Revolution

Matt Hardy says he was a big fan of Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution. The Icon and Darby Allin retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks in Sting’s farewell match at the PPV, and Hardy weighed in on the match on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

“I loved every bit of it,” Hardy said (per Wrestling Inc). “More than anything, I’m happy for Sting. I’m happy that Sting got the chance to tell a story in the correct fashion. He was treated with respect, he was treated with honor, and he was able to go out on his own note, which was fantastic.”

It was emotional. They told a good ride, they told a good story. Sting looked as great as Sting could possibly look in that match, in those moments. And Darby did a hell of a job carrying his end of the deal too. Kudos, big round of applause to everybody involved. They killed it. Once again, I will applaud [AEW President] Tony Khan for getting Sting there, and sending him out the right way.”