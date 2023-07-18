– During a recent interview with The Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed working for AEW boss Tony Khan. Below are some additional highlights:

Matt Hardy on Tony Khan: “He is an amazing human being overall. I love working with him. He’s like the most fair boss, and he very much values us talent[s] as human beings. There’s sometimes where you can work for people, and you know you hear this about WWE a lot, sometimes you just feel like you’re a cog in a machine. And they use you as long as you’re fully functioning and the machine continues to run. Whenever you’re taking out they put another cog in.”

On his dynamic with Khan: “… With Tony, if I’m not on [the] shows, if we have a pay-per-view week and I have something on ‘Dynamite,’ and there’s a lot Friday on ‘Rampage.’ If I’m not on the pay-per-view, he’ll just say, ‘Yeah, go ahead, go home be with your kids, be with your family.’ That’s very important to him.”

Hardy on Khan letting wrestlers appear at non-AEW events: “Also, just the way he allows guys to do like signings, cons, and whatnot. You know, autograph appearances, sometimes appearances, even in indie shows, whatever may be. And he’s very generous and very giving and very fair. He just wants what’s best for the human being and the talent.”