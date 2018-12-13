Matt Hardy Makes His Case Again For WWE Raw GM

Matt Hardy recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, and once again made his case to become the GM of Raw. Would it be delightful?

“Baron Corbin is obviously a character in the role of abusing his power and putting the good guys in bad situations and taking advantage of it. I think coming in [as GM], it would be a fresh start considering I would be a good guy in many ways. Woken Matt Hardy in being the character he is, and how over the top he is, I think he would be very entertaining in a General Manager role. I could put guys in unique situations or matches. My interactions with each and every talent would be so unique. I think the funnest thing between Broken Matt Hardy and Woken Matt Hardy was the interaction I had with other performers. I think if you have Woken Matt Hardy interacting with the women’s division and all the different athletes of the men’s division, I think there would be so much entertaining tv there.”