Matt Hardy Makes Fun of Chris Jericho Losing His AEW Title

– WWE Superstar Matt Hardy had some good natured fun this week at the expense of AEW World champion Chris Jericho. He shared a video on his Twitter account of him exiting Longhorn Steakhouse, where Jericho had apparently lost or had his AEW title belt stolen. You can check out the video Hardy shared below.

At one point, Matt Hardy runs into the restaurant after realizing something is missing, and he runs back out with his belt in hand, saying, “That son of a b**** tried to steal my belt!” Jericho’s title was said to have been stolen while he was eating at a Longhorn Steakhouse.

As previously reported, Jericho had reported the belt as stolen. It was later found by a Florida resident on the road in a velvet bag and later returned to Jericho.