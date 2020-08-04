wrestling / News

Matt Hardy, Matt Riddle Comment on Raw Undergound Segments

August 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy and Matt Riddle both took to Twitter to react to the debut of Raw Undergound tonight. As noted, Shane McMahon debuted the shoot fight-style segments on tonight’s show and both Riddle and Hardy had witticisms about it.

Riddle, who is on Smackdown, said he was excited to see it before pointing out that it was very familiar to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport from a couple of years ago. Hardy, meanwhile, said that he couldn’t wait for the BTE parody:

