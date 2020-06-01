Matt Hardy Meets Hangman Page In Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest edition of Being the Elite is now online, which features a meeting between Matt Hardy and Hangman Page. Hardy filled in for Page in matches with Kenny Omega, while Page in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a recap:

– The Young Bucks and Omega are wanted for media, but they don’t want to do it. Brandon Cutler comes back five minutes later and they are all ‘busted open’, and Matt Hardy thinks it was Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. Page is in the corner and says he thinks they were ‘attacked or something.’ Cutler leaves to find a doctor. Omega reveals he faked his blood with ketchup while Nick used vampire blood. It seems Matt cut himself open because he feels woozy. Hardy then says a ‘gig’ is when a wrestler makes themselves bleed during a match to get sympathy from fans.

– The Bucks show up at Daily’s Place and talk about FTR’s debut. Matt wonders how the crowd would have reacted if fans had been in attendance.

– Big Swole warns you not to put Lysol down your throat.

– Cutler asks Best Friends and Orange Cassidy if they have an idea for BTE, but they don’t. Later, Chuckie calls himself the sex symbol of AEW and Trent’s idea for a bit turns out to be the story of The Land Before Time.

– TH2 complain about being left out of the recent tag team tournament, then call out Dark Order and Jurassic Express.

– Omega promises to punch Colt Cabana in the face in this episode. He finds Chris Harrington instead, who threatens him and makes him scared.

– Dustin Rhodes is asked about QT Marshall flirting with the Bunny and gets frustrated with Benigno Bodega.

– Private Party have a backyard battle with Bonez and Bear.

– The Bucks and Omega discuss Hardy’s multiple personalities, while Hardy introduces himself as ‘Benjamin’ to Page.